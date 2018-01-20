Javol Peters passes away

Ten years after the entire country rallied to fund Javol Peters’ medical expenses for surgery for his brain malformation, his parents announced that he has died. Peters was born with fluid on his brain, and was the recipient of numerous donations, starting in 2008, to fund several operations. Maureen Joseph, the mother, told OBSERVER that Peters collapsed last week Friday and was rushed to the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre where he remained until his death on Wednesday.

“I still can’t believe he is gone, but, he lived very long. Javol was a fighter and I want the public to know that we are grateful for the support and help they gave throughout the years because people were still asking about Javol long after his surgeries,” the devastated mother said in an interview. Joseph said her son was born “ill” with fluid around his brain, and by the time he was seven years old, the Jennings youth was diagnosed with a brain malformation.

Peters was flown to Florida and Cuba for medical treatment and had undergone over 20 surgeries to implant shunts to drain the fluid from his head. On Friday, while helping out with his stepfather, Derwin “Bobbi” Joseph, the mother said that the youngster paused to sit down on the side of the road and later collapsed. The Jennings youth was rushed to the hospital and just after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday the doctor called to summon the mother to the hospital. “I don’t understand. It just came in like a shock. He survived all these surgeries and the removal of abscess from his brain. They even put camera in his veins and muscles to get to his brain and he took sick and the doctors said they did a CT-scan and he had some bleeding deep in the brain and they gave him medication just for seizures,” she said.

She said that while the youngster was not able to continue his primary school education because of fears from the school’s administration that he could be injured by other children, he lived a productive life. “Serpent, Aunty Esther, Colin O’neal, ABS, the whole Jennings community and all of Antigua did so much for my boy,” she said, as his family members wept over the loss of the young man they described as very helpful and caring towards everyone.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)