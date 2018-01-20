Professional cricketer convicted for drug import

Akeem Saunders, Leeward Islands professional cricketer, has been convicted and fined $300 for importing 11 grammes of marijuana into Antigua.

The 23-year-old Kittitian player was sentenced on Thursday after spending two days on remand. When he appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court , Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel ordered the defendant to pay the fine forthwith, or spend a week at Her Majesty’s Prison.

Saunders pleaded guilty to the charge of importing the controlled substance through the V. C. Bird International Airport. The cricketer promised to be of good behaviour and paid the fine as he lamented the poor prison conditions.

The cannabis was found in Saunders’ shoes on his arrival on a flight from Jamaica on Monday. He was in transit to return to his homeland St. Kitts when the Customs and police officers searched him and found the contraband.