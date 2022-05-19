Jackson released from hospital, Mom says he will be forever scarred

- Advertisement -

By Shermain Bique-Charles

Sixteen-year-old Jerkeem Jackson has been released from the hospital. The youngster had sustained severe injuries after he was brutally attacked by a group of boys in All Saints a few weeks ago.

Police have arrested and charged 21-year-old Darrell Giddens for attempted murder, and he has since been placed on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison.

Jackson’s mother, Karima Joseph, told Observer yesterday that she feels “nothing” about the charges.

“I was told by the officials that Giddens was charged with attempted murder and remanded to prison. I feel nothing about the charges. I was told by the officials that the other two perpetrators were minors and their matter will be held differently, however investigations are ongoing, so that status may change,” she said.

Joseph said she ‘trusts’ that the officials will handle her son’s case as they should, and that all three will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Jackson has been a patient in the ICU, and had undergone several lifesaving surgeries for bleeding on his brain, and a cracked skull. A doctor had to be flown in to deal specifically with Jacksons’ matter.

His mother says the incident has left her son with permanent damage. “It was barbaric. Knocking my son unconscious, and in his vulnerable state, they robbed him of his money, his phone, continuously kicking him about his head and face, and leaving him to die like a dog,” she said.

Joseph said that the ordeal has caused her entire family an enormous amount of pain.