Hotel employee admits to stealing over $1500 worth of goods

By Latrishka Thomas

A St James Club worker has admitted to stealing a number of items from the resort valued at over $1500.

Alester Crichton told the court yesterday that he stole several bottles of liquor – to include wine and champagne – steak, lamb and a case of Kellogs totaling $1670.39 from the hotel on May 19, 2021.

He was charged alongside Brandon Mckay, a co-worker, but McKay was also charged with receiving.

McKay told Magistrate Conliffe Clarke that he did not commit the offenses.

He will therefore be put on trial on June 17, while his co-accused, Crichton, is awaiting sentencing.

Meanwhile, Lewis Shepperd of Fort Road pleaded guilty to stealing $250 worth of drinks from a restaurant.

On the morning of April 18, 2022, the owner of the business secured her Fort Road establishment and returned early the next morning to find that a number of drinks that had been stored near a southern window were gone.

The matter was reported to the police and the defendant, who lives close to the establishment, was confronted by the complainant.

The 29-year-old admitted to taking a few items and was later taken into custody and charged.

Only five bottles of drinks were recovered from the defendant.

Shepperd was ordered to pay the complainant $350 by this Friday or spend six months behind bars.

He was also placed on probation for six months.

Both men are no longer currently employees of the St James’ Club.