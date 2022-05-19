Committal adjourned for woman charged with causing death of cyclist

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Twenty-two-year-old Keithanya Elvin of Gunthorpes, accused of causing the death of a cyclist by driving dangerously, has been given a new date for her committal hearing.

Elvin appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Dexter Wason on Tuesday, but was told that her matter will be adjourned until July 26 because her case file is still incomplete.

Elvin was arrested and charged with causing the death of 16-year-old Azorae Pennant of All Saints by dangerous driving.

The incident – in which Pennant became the second of the country’s three road fatalities for 2022, occurred on January 26 on Tyrell’s main road.

Reports suggest that on the night of the accident, the teenager was heading north along the busy highway shortly before 6.30pm, when the Honda CRV driven by Elvin who was travelling in the opposite direction, proceeded to make a right turn.

The cyclist apparently swerved to avoid it, and collided with the vehicle and lost control. He was thrown from his bicycle into the pathway of a pickup.

The child suffered severe injuries and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead around an hour later.

Elvin was granted bail in the sum of $20,000 with the cash component of $3,000 and two sureties.

She is also to report to the Parham Police Station three days a week as part of her bail conditions.