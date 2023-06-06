Interns Complete Six Weeks Training at Antigua & Barbuda Workers’ Union 

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union (ABWU) is extremely proud to have broadened its scope to include for the first time, a six-week internship program for students at the Antigua State College (ASC). The internship provided the students with an opportunity for training in a variety of fields relevant to their studies, as well as an opportunity for hands-on experience.

ABWU General Secretary, Sen. David Massiah, said he was pleased to have the interns onboard. He explained that the program aligned well with the Union’s interest in young workers. “We were happy when the State College approached us because we have been working towards exposing more young people to trade unionism. We believe that there are valuable and meaningful careers in the Labour Movement for young people, and this internship program gives us the chance to demonstrate just that,” Massiah said.

Both interns, Jowan Samuel and Justin O’Mard, were happy to share their experiences in the Union.

“My experience at the ABWU was very informative as it relates to the services they provide. Some of the services that were introduced to me were negotiating collective agreements, handling employee grievances, and liaising with the Union’s international affiliates such as Public Service International (PSI),” Samuel explained. The second-year ASC student added: “My most eventful moment at the Union was the Labour Day March (held on May 1, 2023) where we walked the streets of St. John’s standing in solidarity and celebrating workers across Antigua and Barbuda,” Samuel shared.

Meanwhile, O’Mard explained that he was able to grasp the concept of solidarity in the Trade Union Movement. “I’ve learned that the Union is at its strongest when the workers stand up and fight for their rights alongside the Union.” The Marketing major added: “I received training in the communications department where I assisted in the production of a monthly newsletter, updated the Union’s websites, and learnt digital photography, in addition to video and photo editing.” O’Mard added that his favourite part of the internship was creating content plans for the Blue Gardens Snackette and the ABWU’s social media pages.

Senior Industrial Relations Officer, Hazel Luke, and Public Relations Officer, Anderson Edghill, conscientiously supervised the interns. “Both interns came with solid skills in different areas. We

were able to build capacity in the weaker areas, as well as develop new skills which they would be able to strengthen throughout their careers,” Edghill explained.

The internship ran from April 24 to June 2 2023. Both interns received encouraging appraisals and are looking forward to graduating from the Antigua State College in October.