Facemask mandates return to public clinics and healthcare institutes

- Advertisement -

On May 5, 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the end of the public health emergency for the COVID-19 virus. However, the threat of COVID-19 and its associated risks remain, and is very evident, as the virus has not been eliminated.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, Social Transformation and the Environment remains steadfast in our commitment to providing the best possible healthcare to citizens and residents of Antigua and Barbuda in a safe environment.

Therefore, effective immediately, persons visiting or working on the premises of public Healthcare Institutions, will be required to wear a clean, properly fitted mask covering the nose and mouth.

This includes, but is not limited to:

Ministry of Health Headquarters

Health Centers / Clinics / Polyclinics

Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre

Medical Benefits Scheme

Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital

Fiennes Institute

Antigua Barbuda Emergency Medical Services

Central Board of Health

AIDS Secretariat

CARE Project

Hannah Thomas Hospital

This also serves as a reminder to continue to practice appropriate infection control measures, good hand washing and workplace hygiene, and cough and sneeze etiquette as in protocols already established.

Your adherence to this policy is anticipated.