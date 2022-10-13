Inland Revenue agrees to property tax write-off

- Advertisement -



CABINET NOTES

The Commissioner of the Inland Revenue Department and his Deputy were invited to Cabinet in order to operationalize the waivers and forgiveness of property taxes announced last week. It was agreed that the waiver of unpaid taxes would apply for the period January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2021. The tax owed for 2022, will be required to be paid. That payment is to be made before March 31, 2023, in order to realize the waiver/forgiveness.

The rules which currently provide for a 10% waiver when the property tax is paid early, continues to govern; and, pensioners continue to enjoy a 50% discount.