Government reaffirms 75-million-dollar UWI expansion pledge

CABINET NOTES

The Cabinet reflected on the recent graduation of the first cohort of UWI-Five Islands’ graduates on Saturday past, and congratulated the men and women who earned their baccalaureate degrees at the campus.

Congratulations were also heaped on the head of Sir Richie Richardson for his role in West Indies Cricket which earned him a Doctor of Laws Honorary Degree. The Cabinet repeated its pledge to spend $75 million dollars to expand the campus and the offerings of its many schools. New dormitories and classrooms are soon to be added to this magnificent achievement.