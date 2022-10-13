Immigration amnesty certificates issued

- Advertisement -

CABINET NOTES

The Cabinet also invited the Officer-in-Charge at the Immigration Department to explain how soon the Amnesty Certificates were being issued following the application for amnesty; and, how long would it take for citizenship to be granted, following the receipt of the Amnesty Certificate. The Officer-in-Charge made reference to the many applicants not requiring amnesty who had submitted applications and who were awaiting the final stages prior to the swearing-in. A period of almost one year would be the waiting time, it was explained, before citizenship is finally granted. Amnesty Certificates were issued within 30 days following the successful amnesty application.