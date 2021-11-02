India promises continued help to Antigua and Barbuda

By Shermain Bique-Charles

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his country is committed to further strengthening and deepening ties with Antigua and Barbuda.

In a congratulatory message on the island’s 40th Independence anniversary, Modi and K.J. Srinivasa, High Commissioner of India resident in Guyana spoke about the great importance and priority that India attaches to Antigua and Barbuda as a valuable partner and friend in the CARICOM.

“Antigua and Barbuda looks towards India for collaborations in many sectors including infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, education, hospitality, manufacturing, personal care services, renewable energy, SMEs,” the statement said

The statement added, that the Government of India will be happy to support Antigua and Barbuda in all possible ways to assist in its requirements and continued growth, and encourage Indian companies to work with Antiguan companies with offers of technology support and knowledge-sharing.

“India is also offering training and capacity building for the citizens of Antigua and Barbuda [in an effort to enhance] the skill level of its people for nation building,” the statement continued