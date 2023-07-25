Image of Queen Elizabeth II on EC Dollar notes to be replaced by ECCU logo in 2024

By Elesha George

In a historic decision, the council members of the Eastern Caribbean Central Union (ECCU) have voted to remove Queen Elizabeth II’s image from the Eastern Caribbean Dollar, marking the end of an era that has spanned decades.

The decision was taken during the 105th Meeting of the Monetary Council held on July 21, 2023, in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The late Queen’s portrait, which has been a symbol on British banknotes and coins for generations, will now be replaced by the ECCU logo. However, this change will not be immediate. The ECCB has announced that there will be a thorough process of public consultation that will last until December 31, 2023.

During this period, the ECCB will invite members of the public to share their opinions and comments on the proposal to replace Queen Elizabeth II’s image with their logo. The institution is also open to receiving any other suggestions.

A final decision on the new image is expected to be made by February 2024, after carefully considering the public’s feedback and suggestions. Until a decision is reached, the current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty the Queen will remain legal tender.

The late monarch’s portrait had been a prominent feature on notes and coins issued by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), which serves as the monetary authority for nations, including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

This move signifies a significant step towards asserting the unique identity of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union, separate from its historical ties with the British monarchy.