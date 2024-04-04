Ian Joseph returns to lead airport taxi body

- Advertisement -

Former United Taxi Company (UTC) President Ian Joseph has returned to the helm of the body which serves the international airport.

Joseph was elected by members of the association yesterday to serve what will be his fourth time as president.

With nominations taking place 30 minutes before voting began, the election process started at 9am Wednesday with 49 out of the UTC’s 70 members casting their votes.

General Secretary of the Public Transportation Union (PTU) Gregory Athill told Observer that none of the outgoing executive members showed up to participate in the election, including outgoing president Henley Daniel.

Meanwhile, the new executive is not only made up of experienced members, but it also has some new faces at the helm.

Dwayne Francis was elected as Vice President and Emelda Frank as Secretary.

Clarence Broody has been named Treasurer and Keithroy Benjamin will serve as the association’s Public Relations Officer.

Leon George and Darren Jeremiah were elected as floor members, with Andy Henry and Bernadette Jarvis named as trustees.

The new executive will serve a term of one year and will now need to mend relations with members after a months-long conflict between service operators and airport drivers’ management, which had led to strike threats.

Last year, more than 50 percent of the members signed a petition to remove the then executive, who they blame for causing division among them and creating a hostile environment.