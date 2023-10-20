Hurricane Warnings announced for Antigua and Barbuda as Tammy Upgrades

- Advertisement -

Issued by the National Hurricane Center – Friday, October 20, 2023 – 11:00 AM AST

The government of Antigua has issued a Hurricane Warning for Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Antigua and Barbuda, along with several other islands in the region, is closely monitoring the approach of Hurricane Tammy, which is expected to bring hurricane conditions to portions of the Leeward Islands late tonight and into Saturday. The weather alert, issued by the National Hurricane Center, has raised concerns for the safety of residents in the path of this approaching storm.

The storm is moving at a slow pace toward the west-northwest at 7 mph (11 km/h). While it is currently maintaining sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h), the hurricane is predicted to gradually strengthen over the next few days. Hurricane Tammy is expected to be at hurricane intensity when it approaches or passes over the Leeward Islands.

Maximum Sustained Winds: Data from NOAA and Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds of Hurricane Tammy are near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected over the next couple of days, with Tammy anticipated to become a hurricane while it approaches or moves over portions of the Leeward Islands.

Hazards Affecting Land:

Wind: Tropical storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning area beginning later today or tonight. Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area by late tonight or early Saturday. Hurricane conditions are possible in the hurricane watch area in the Leeward Islands on Saturday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm watch area beginning later today.

Rainfall: Tammy is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 4 to 8 inches with a maximum of 12 inches in the Leeward Islands. In the northern Windward Islands, 2 to 4 inches with a maximum of 6 inches are expected. In the British and U.S. Virgin Islands into eastern Puerto Rico, 1 to 2 inches with maximum amounts of 4 inches are projected. These rains may cause isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in higher terrain areas.

Storm Surge: Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels near where the centre of Tammy moves across the Leeward Islands. Near the coast, this surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves.

Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels near where the centre of Tammy moves across the Leeward Islands. Near the coast, this surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves. Surf: Swells generated by Tammy will continue to affect portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Preparation: Residents in Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, and St. Kitts and Nevis should be on high alert, as hurricane conditions are expected. Prepare for strong winds, heavy rainfall, and the potential for storm surges. It is crucial to follow the guidance of local authorities, complete disaster preparations, and seek safe shelter. Mariners are advised to ensure safe anchorage as sea conditions deteriorate.

Please stay tuned for further updates and take all necessary precautions to protect life and property.

For specific information regarding Antigua and Barbuda, continue to monitor the guidance of the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services. Your safety is of utmost importance.