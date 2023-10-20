APUA Prepares for Tropical Storm Tammy

- Advertisement -

The Antigua Public Utilities Authority would like to assure its customers of our readiness for Tropical Storm Tammy.

The APUA Electricity Business Unit has been conducting frequent line maintenance and Utility Vegetation Management throughout the year.

An adequate stock of restoration supplies are in storage in the event of infrastructural damages.

The APUA Water Business Unit is currently filling storage tanks to ensure potable water is available for distribution post storm.

The desalination plants may be taken offline due to the effects of sea swells and to minimize the probability of the presence of moisture in the High Voltage Electrical Panels for up to 48 hours following a storm. This is to avoid irreversible damage to the equipment.

The APUA Telecommunications Business Unit is finalizing the process of securing network cables and refuelling generators at cell sites in the event of a possible power loss. We would like to encourage customers to unplug sensitive devices such as modems and PABX equipment.

Customers are reminded of the following safety procedures to adhere to before, during and after a storm:

·Please ensure that a qualified electrician correctly installs a transfer switch to isolate your generator from APUA power.

·Ensure your generator is in a well-ventilated area.

·Do not interfere with electrical wires; always treat downed power lines as energized and dangerous.

·Customers are encouraged not to remove and/or severe downed telephone lines.

·Switch off and unplug sensitive electronic appliances such as televisions, modems, cable boxes, microwave ovens and

computers.

·If low voltage is being experienced, please turn off the main switch to your home.

·Charge your mobile devices and power banks.

·Keep a battery operated AM/FM Radio for updates throughout and after the storm.

·Ensure that enough potable water is stored to sustain a household for at least 7 days.

Antigua Public Utilities Authority remains committed in ensuring that the safety of our employees, general public of Antigua and Barbuda and our equipment are our paramount priority. The electricity network will be closely monitored during a storm and based on the severity of the storm and or/loss of extensive load we may be forced to completely close the entire network to protect lives and equipment.

We encourage the general public to continue to adhere to guidelines from the National Office of Disaster Services and the Meteorological Office as we experience these adverse weather conditions. We also encourage customers to connect to our social media platforms for further updates.

During an active storm, crews are not dispatched to address electricity faults and outages until it is safe to do so.

Specific timelines will not be available until restoration for impacted areas have commenced.

After the storm our Restoration Plan will be immediately implemented upon the advice of the Met Office.