HR considerations for Election Day

By the Human Resource Professionals of Antigua and Barbuda

In keeping with our mandate of sharing best practices, the Human Resource Professionals of Antigua and Barbuda (HRPAB) wishes to offer guidance to employers and human resource (HR) practitioners on Antigua and Barbuda on the issue of time off for voting. As we are aware, general elections are slated for this year on Wednesday, January 18.

Consequently, we have been reminded by the Labour Department that employers are obligated “to allow voters a period of four consecutive hours for voting in accordance with section 34 of the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2001”.

Employers must recognise that voting can be a time-consuming process with lengthy waits at polling stations in large constituencies, and at peak voting times, for example, at the opening of the polls.

Employees on the other hand, should also realise that the four hours is a guide to be used only in the event of long lines. So if the time taken to exercise their franchise is much less or if it is more practical for them to cast their ballots at the opening of the polls and they finish voting early, then they are not expected to use the law as an excuse to loiter.

As HR practitioners, we need to encourage a culture of reasonableness and consideration for the company’s operations to prevent the abuse of rights accorded to employees in respect of voting.

In an ideal situation, where trust and respect between employers and employees are high, the employees would recognise that extended periods away from the workplace could hinder operations. Therefore, they would seek to return to work immediately following the exercise.

In less-than-ideal circumstances, there tends to be a challenge as this provision is open to abuse since it does not provide for employers to be able to ask workers to show proof of their eligibility or intention to vote in order to qualify for this paid time off on Election Day.

In an effort to minimise disruption, while accommodating employees’ requests for time off to vote during working hours, some employers may consider establishing a staggered schedule whereby a pre-determined number of employees may proceed to vote then return to work.

Other businesses may choose to close operations early and dismiss employees en masse. It must be noted however, that employees must not be forced to vote during their normal lunch periods.

Factors inclusive of the nature of the business operations and staff complement may influence an employer’s decision regarding Election Day operations. However, best practice dictates that employees should be consulted prior to making or finalising any decision.

These recommendations are intended for employees who do not have adequate non-work time before the start or close of the polls. It may not be necessary for some employers to provide time off for voting to some employees who work on shift.

The Executive and Membership of HRPAB encourage all employees to exercise their civic duty to vote in the upcoming elections and to work with their employer and colleagues to ensure that all eligible employees have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote should they so choose.

The Human Resource Professionals of Antigua and Barbuda (HRPAB) is a registered non-profit, professional association dedicated to the advancement of the HR profession for national development. We began informally from 2009 and legally registered in 2011. HRPAB’s growing membership represents private and public organisations as well as independent consultants specialising in one or more areas of human resource management and development. Membership is offered for three categories: professional, non-professional, and honorary. You may contact us via email at [email protected] or on Facebook and Instagram @HRPro268.