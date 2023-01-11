Antiguan great-great grandmother loved for ‘jovial spirit’ to mark 101st birthday

- Advertisement -

A Liberta-born woman who later moved to the UK but has never forgotten her Antiguan roots will tomorrow celebrate her 101st birthday.

Verna Celistina Frederick was born on January 12 1922 to Princess Amelia Richards and Charles Frederick.

She migrated to Leicester, England, in 1960 to pursue her career in nursing. Verna has always been a hard-working mother and had many jobs in the caring profession to be able to support her young family.

She was always ambitious, striving to have the best for her family which resulted in her buying her own home and building a second home in Antigua. Not only did she have great ambition for herself but she supported her friends and other family members to achieve a better standard of living for themselves.

Her caring nature meant that she adopted many young women who left their families behind in the Caribbean and took them in as her own, supporting them during their nursing careers.

Verna has always been a strong believer in her Saviour. Her strong belief in God has kept her uplifted and positive throughout her journey and this radiates to whoever she comes in contact with. She is loved and appreciated for this very reason and many would describe her as ‘one in a million’.

Verna has seven children – Bernard, Rolett, Sylvia, Kelly, Beris, Rhonie (Bobsy) and Sharon – who she loves dearly and shows her appreciation regularly.

She is a woman who shows gratitude and love daily and will welcome everyone with open arms into her home. She is blessed to have many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Verna has a great appetite and will regularly request a hearty Antiguan dish. Her favourite meal of fungi and saltfish used to be followed by a stiff brandy but has now been swapped to a spiced Ovaltine.

She has always been creative and resourceful, living by the biblical quote ‘Nothing shall waste, said Haggai’. Her hobbies included knitting, sewing, hat/jewellery making, flower arranging and a good game of dominoes.

“Verna continues to have a jovial spirit, entertaining us with her many stories from her youth,” a family statement said. “We love her for her witty character, giving nature and her abundance of love.”