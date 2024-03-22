Hospital staff rock their socks for Down Syndrome

- Advertisement -

Wacky footwear was just what the doctor ordered for Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre staff who rocked their socks on World Down Syndrome Day. Vibrant and mismatched socks are worn on the annual observance to raise awareness of the genetic condition that usually causes some form of learning disability. World Down Syndrome Day has been marked each year since 2007. The 21st day of March – the third month of the year – was chosen to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes the condition. This year, the theme was ‘end the stereotypes’. (Photos courtesy SLBMC)