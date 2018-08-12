Homeless man may not have died from natural causes

The police have confirmed that foul play is suspected in the death of a Bolans man last month.

Steve Erskin was found lying lifelessly on the side of the road in the village on Bolans on July 13.

A villager made the shocking discovery.

The 61-year-old man was lying across from the old Bolans Police Station building on Jolly Hill.

While police were able to confirm that at least one arrest was made in the matter, no further details could be released up to the time of this newscast.

The deceased was a homeless man and also said to be partially blind.

Erskin was pronounced dead by Dr Emmanuel Warner and later taken to the Straffie’s Funeral Home.