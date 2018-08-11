Young cricketers selected for Elite Camp

A total of 47 young cricketers have been selected from eight secondary schools across the country to be part of the Elite Camp being put on by former Leeward Islands and West Indies cricketer, Ridley Jacobs.

The camp, which runs from August 13-24 at the Factory Cricket Grounds, is geared towards improving the technical and mental skills of the players.

Clare Hall Secondary School boasts the highest number of selections with nine overall to include: Malique Walsh, Rasheed Henry, Kadeem Henry, Andre Richards, Kyan Joseph, Michael Harillal, Adrieyel Grante, Xavier Hunte and Ishmael Peters.

Antigua Grammar School (Shemar Wallace, Joshie Massiah, Kobe Tittle, Jaylen Francis, Grayson Cuffy, Raul Jno-Baptiste, Glen Williams, Sean Joseph) and Princess Margaret School (Kian Williams, Yanique Watley, Ephraim Pollard, Michael Greaves, Shaquan O’Neal, Aiganel Jarvis, Tyrique Daymon, Tyrique Mason) follow with eight selections respectively while country schools, Pares Secondary and All Saints Secondary schools hold six (T’ron Payne, Jaheim Norde, Essan Warner, Omar Francis, Kelvin Pitman, Jawakie Joseph) and five (Malique Marcellin, Kenny Sutton, Malone Joseph, Kadeem Josiah, Dimitri Lucas).

Glanvilles Secondary School grabbed two selections (Emmanuel Lawrence, Kevin Pitman) while Ottos Comprehensive has one representative (Gary Dubery).

The camp is in its second year.