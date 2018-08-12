Young people need to participate in nation building

As the world celebrates International Youth Day 2018, Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister with responsibility for Youth, Samantha Marshall is calling on young people to be more proactive.

Marshall who spoke to Observer this morning says she wants youth to take more interest in national development.

This year’s International Youth Day is being celebrated under the theme ‘Safe Spaces for Youth’.

Minister Marshall says the government has a pivotal role to play in the creation of these spaces.

Minister of Social Transformation Samantha Marshall.

Meanwhile, Senator Aziza Lake, says the creation of these safe spaces, which ensure the dignity and safety of young people, is important to youth development.

Aziza Lake.