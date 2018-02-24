Hodge, Theophile cripple Jaguars; Volcanoes into final

New Story

Tyrone Theophile stroked a high class hundred while all-rounder Kavem Hodge produced an electrifying all-round effort to stun Guyana Jaguars and thrust Windward Islands Volcanoes into Saturday’s final of the Regional Super50.

Playing in the second semi-final under lights at Coolidge Cricket Ground here Thursday, the aggressive Volcanoes marched to a 52-run victory under Duckworth/ Lewis, and will now face defending champions Barbados Pride in the championship finale.

They held all the aces once they piled up 286 for seven off their 50 overs, with the right-handed Theophile lashing 107 off 104 balls – his maiden List A hundred – to turn the page on a wretched run of form.

Hodge carved out an attractive 57 while Test batsman Kirk Edwards scored 27, and veteran opener Devon Smith, 25.

Left with the burden of completing the highest successful run chase of the tournament, Jaguars’ target was then revised to 284 off 47 overs following the final of several rain breaks during the innings.

But they never found momentum and lost wickets steadily, collapsing to 231 all out off 44.2 overs.

Sherfane Rutherford, batting at number seven, top-scored with 49 while Veerasammy Permaul arrived at number nine to chip in with 37.

Veteran Shiv Chanderpaul made a breezy 34 and wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble, 27, but left-arm spinner Hodge’s three for 39 left Jaguars with too much to do in the latter stages. (CMC)