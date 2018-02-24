Government urged to review investor incentives scheme

February 24, 2018 OBSERVER media The Big Stories No comments
New Story

ECCB Governor Timothy Antoine

Antigua and Barbuda is being urged to review its investor incentives in order to tie them to performance instead of having them wholly frontloaded.

The advice came on Friday from Timothy Antoine, the governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), during a press conference to provide an update on the bank’s work and the country’s economic outlook.

According to Antoine, too often investors fail to deliver on their promises.

“I’m not sure when last Antigua and Barbuda did a comprehensive review, I would encourage that be done.

“Our region is used to giving some very long tax holidays; I am minded to move away from that and move towards a system where we give a facility where you get a tax write-off for actual expenditure. In other words, rather than give you simply a 20 or 25-year holiday, you get a write off against … actual investment,” the central bank governor stated.

According to Antoine, sometimes you hear about plans to invest tens of millions of dollars and create hundreds of jobs and then nothing materialises even though they would have received the tax breaks.

He added that it was a scenario that played out across the currency union.

“You don’t want a situation where you’ve tied up an agreement for an extended period of time but you’re not making the investment and then after a while you either sell the agreement, you speculate with it or then you change the company after five, 10 years and then you ask for more concessions without delivering the benefits,” Antoine said.

 Although he acknowledged that incentives were necessary, given the global competition for investment dollars, the governor insisted that by tightening up in that area the government revenues could be improved.

“That’s an important thing because to the extent that government improves revenues it then gives the government the wherewithal to do other things in the economy like fix roads, invest more in health, education, and some of the infrastructure issues that we need to address,” the banking official said.

He added that the ECCB has “started the conversation” with the government on the adoption of fiscal resilience, or fiscal responsibility legislation.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.