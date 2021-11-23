24.7 C
The Big Scores

Hodge, Joseph and Cools-Lartigue take Rotary Classic golf title

The team of Clint Gilpin, Dane Mellanson and Kori Robertson get ready to tee off during Saturday’s Rotary Classic Foundation Tournament at the Cedar Valley Golf Course (Photo courtesy Jermaine Kentish)

There was victory for Errol Hodge, Robert Joseph and Eddie Cools-Lartigue during a major golf championship at Cedar Valley Golf Course over the weekend.

The trio prevailed against a star studded field to walk away with the top prizes in the Rotary Classic Foundation Tournament, which was geared towards raising funds for the local arm of the foundation.

The trio shot a combined Net tally of 53.8 to narrowly win ahead of Keon James, Curtis White and Akeela Lawrence who had a Net tally of 53.9.

Two teams had to share the third place winnings after the team comprising Marlon George, Lenijah Thomas and Meleah George ended with a Net tally of 54.4 to finished levelled with Clint Gilpin, Dane Mellanson and Kori Robertson.

The top prize in the junior category went to the alliance of Lexi Hunte, Ashley Francis and Ethan Henry, thanks to their score of 58.9 while the most honest team prize went to partners Jeremy Aponte, Lesroy Samuel and Ashton O’kola.

A total of 31 teams comprising 93 players took part in the tournament. This total included 23 junior players.

