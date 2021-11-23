Senior Netballers Take Top Prizes As Antigua and Barbuda Dominate Ranking Tournament

There were top individual prizes for Antigua and Barbuda following the senior national netball team’s dominance in the Battle of the Saints tournament held in St Maarten over the weekend.

The Antiguans wrapped up their participation in the ranking tournament on Sunday with another comprehensive triumph over hosts St Maarten, winning 70-31.

Goal shoot Rayana Regis led the way for Antigua and Barbuda, sinking 53 of her 61 attempts while goal attack Amey Lake made good on 17 of her 23 attempts.

Antigua and Barbuda enjoyed a perfect record at the St Maarten tournament

Following the final match, veteran all-round player Seymone Parkes was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player while Regis won the best shooter accolade. There was reward as well for Lake who was named best attacking player while Shermaine Reifer was the tournament’s best defender.

Antigua and Barbuda’s participation in the tournament was flawless with a 67-24 victory against the home team on Sunday after having previously won 72-25 and 52-30 in their first two showing also against St Maarten.

Antigua and Barbuda and St Maarten were the only two participating teams in the tournament following the withdrawal of Guadeloupe and St Kitts.