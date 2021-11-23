24.7 C
St John's
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021
HomeThe Big ScoresSenior Netballers Take Top Prizes As Antigua and Barbuda Dominate Ranking Tournament
The Big Scores

Senior Netballers Take Top Prizes As Antigua and Barbuda Dominate Ranking Tournament

0
0
Veteran player Seymone Parkes was named MVP of the tournament

There were top individual prizes for Antigua and Barbuda following the senior national netball team’s dominance in the Battle of the Saints tournament held in St Maarten over the weekend.

The Antiguans wrapped up their participation in the ranking tournament on Sunday with another comprehensive triumph over hosts St Maarten, winning 70-31.

Goal shoot Rayana Regis led the way for Antigua and Barbuda, sinking 53 of her 61 attempts while goal attack Amey Lake made good on 17 of her 23 attempts.

Antigua and Barbuda enjoyed a perfect record at the St Maarten tournament

Following the final match, veteran all-round player Seymone Parkes was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player while Regis won the best shooter accolade. There was reward as well for Lake who was named best attacking player while Shermaine Reifer was the tournament’s best defender.

Antigua and Barbuda’s participation in the tournament was flawless with a 67-24 victory against the home team on Sunday after having previously won 72-25 and 52-30 in their first two showing also against St Maarten.

Antigua and Barbuda and St Maarten were the only two participating teams in the tournament following the withdrawal of Guadeloupe and St Kitts.

Previous articleEducation boss welcomes removal of school jab mandate, assures public that students’ safety is a priority
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4 × 4 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

We hope and pray

A return to some semblance of ‘normalcy’

Is joke dey jokin’!

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021

Dear Friends,

Newsco Limited is pleased to share with you our 40th Anniversary of Independence Magazine.  As we all celebrate this momentous occasion, we hope that you will enjoy the riveting features, which include a unique look at our sister isle of Barbuda, highlights of our important connections with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and much more.  

Happy Independence!!!

Download Now

No thanks, I’m not interested!