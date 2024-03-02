Hector Returns to Leeward Islands Squad as Edwards set to Lead Team in CWI Tournaments

By Neto Baptiste

Antiguan fast bowler Shawnisha Hector is set to make her return to the Leeward Islands senior women’s cricket team following a one-year absence.

Hector, in 2019, became the first Antigua and Barbuda and Leeward Islands women’s cricketer to earn selection to the West Indies senior women’s squad for the first two matches in the Colonial Medical Insurance ODI Series against England here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Terez Parker Shawnisha Hector

She last led the Leeward Islands squad in 2019 and also played for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the inaugural Women’s Caribbean Premier League held in 2022.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Amanda Edwards will captain the squad and the duo are joined by four other national players. They are Chey-Anne Moses, Kimberly Anthony, Terez Parker and Tonya Martin.

Chey-Anne Moses (left) has also been selected in the Leeward Islands squad

Six regional teams are set to participating in the 2024 CG United Women’s Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze.

According to Cricket West Indies (CWI), the Super50 Cup will be staged at three venues in St Kitts – Warner Park, the Conaree Cricket Centre, and St Paul’s Sports Complex — from March 4-25 with the 50-over matches starting at 10am local time.

The T20 Blaze will feature five full days of entertainment for fans from March 17-25 at Warner Park. There will be three matches per day, starting at 10am, 2:30pm and 7pm. The 7pm contest will be played under lights.

Barbados are defending champions in both the CG United Super50 Cup and the T20 Blaze.

Leeward Islands Squad: Amanda Edwards (Captain), Terez Parker, Tyynetta McKoy, Reniece Boyce, Melicia Clarke, Rozel Liburd, Shawnisha Hector, Tonya Martin, Chey-Anne Moses, Shebani Bhaskar, Kimberley Anthony, Jahzara Claxton, Divya Saxena.

Head Coach: Percy Daniel.