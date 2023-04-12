‘He Has What It Takes’: Sir Viv Suggests Joseph Is Prime Candidate For New Ball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Legendary West Indies batsman and former captain, Sir Viv Richards, is suggesting that the time is right for 26-year-old speedster Alzarri Joseph to be given the ultimate responsibility of bowling the new ball.

Sir Viv, who amassed 8540 runs in his 121 Test-career spanning 1974-1991, believes that despite not being the senior bowler currently in the squad, the Antiguan has more than proven himself worthy of the responsibility.

“You … should have a fair idea of the individuals who are doing it for you. and if they’re doing it for you on a regular basis, then sometimes you have to maybe throw away that old sort of notion of seniority and get the guys who are in the best position and who can get you wickets as early as possible … you need some aggression and I think that certainly, he’s got that,” he said.

Joseph, in January, was named in the ICC’s One Day International (ODI) Team of the year after becoming one of the leading wicket-takers in that format, capturing 27 wickets at an average of 25 from 17 matches for West Indies. He was also the leading fast bowler in the world last year.

Sir Viv said the Antiguan has come a long way.

“I think his improvements are certainly rapid and it only goes to show that from where he was before and where he is now in terms of getting into the rankings and things like that, having a face in that particular picture, it is a sign that the guy has made massive improvements,” he said.

Joseph has taken a total of 93 wickets in 56 ODIs at an average of 27 and an economy rate of 5.24. In 28 Tests, he has claimed 84 wickets at an average 33.29.

Joseph is also impressive with the bat, hitting 533 runs in 28 Tests with a highest of 86 while having amassed 346 in 56 ODIs with a highest of 49.