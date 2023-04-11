Tropical Shipping appoints new Island Manager of Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

Tropical Shipping has appointed Tamara Lowe-James as the new Island Manager of Antigua and Barbuda.

Tamara is Dominican by birth and Antiguan and Barbudan by descent. She is no stranger to leadership, as she served as the Island Manager of Tropical Shipping (Dominica) for the last 10 years. She is also currently the President of the regional organization WiMAC (Women in Maritime Association Caribbean), which was formed under the auspices of the International Maritime Organization with the aim of fostering the development and participation of women in the maritime sector and contributing to the growth of the industry within the Caribbean Region.

Tamara has also, most recently, served as the Vice President and Director of the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC). She holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics, a Master’s in Strategic Management and speaks fluent Spanish. An esteemed Poet and Rotarian, Tamara believes in giving back to her community.

Tamara will lead Tropical Shipping’s day-to-day business in Antigua and Barbuda and represent its interest in the Country. She looks forward to bringing over 15 years of her shipping knowledge and experience to the Antiguan and Barbudan market and will continue to advocate for the growth of women in the maritime industry.

Mark Lopez, Tropical Shipping’s Vice President of the Eastern Caribbean Trade comments, “Tamara is a very capable leader. She understands the supply chain needs of our Caribbean customers and how to help them grow their businesses. She is the perfect fit for her new role in Antigua.”