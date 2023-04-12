Police Probe Old Road Shooting

- Advertisement -

A male and a female are currently at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center nursing gunshot wounds, following a shooting in Old Road around 11:30 pm on Tuesday 11 April.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear; however, both victims were taken to the hospital with multiple wounds.

The doctors at the hospital said they are both in stable condition.

Two men are assisting the police with their investigations. The police are appealing to anyone with information surrounding this incident to contact the Bolans Police Station at 462-1080