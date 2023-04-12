Antiguan-Canadian artist set to attend Antigua & Barbuda Art Week 2023

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is pleased to announce the attendance of painter, graphic designer, and hairstylist Kwame Delfish at the 2023 edition of the Island’s Art Week. The Toronto, Canada-based Delfish joins an esteemed lineup of sculptors, poets, painters, musicians, and dancers in what promises to be a vibrant showcase of Antigua and Barbuda’s thriving artistic talent.

“I am honoured to be participating in the inaugural Antigua and Barbuda Art Week hosted by the Tourism Authority. A week dedicated to showcasing the brilliant and creative minds that the country has to offer is not only important for increased awareness — it fosters a safe and necessary space for continuous conversations to be had about the impact of art on our community. I believe that Art Week will be a powerful vessel through which individuals can be inspired by engaging with artists, learning more about a plethora of artistic mediums, and in turn, become empowered to dig deeper into their own creativity — all while connecting to our rich culture. This type of experience is invaluable and critical to increased understanding of the intersections between art, culture and community.

I look forward to being in Antigua and Barbuda to share my experiences as an artist, but more importantly, to learn from my peers as we work collaboratively to inspire our community and a region for generations to come.”

Born to Antiguan and Montserratian parents, Delfish’s paintings, photography, initiatives, and interests have always reflected his heritage. Through his work with multiple Caribbean community organizations and his own Hill Studio – a hairstyling venture that specializes in Afro-textured hair – Delfish has emerged as a leading voice in Canada’s Black community. Though his works have been featured in The Royal Ontario Museum, the American Museum of Natural History, and the Contact Photography Festival, he is perhaps best known for his collaborations with the Royal Canadian Mint on their 2015, 2022, and 2023 Black History Month coins.

Unfolding over seven days from April 16 through April 23, 2023, the inaugural Antigua and Barbuda Art Week will unite the country’s greatest talents for a colourful and musical celebration of all things art and culture. A packed slate of engaging attractions will be complemented by a robust offering of interactive events for spectators, including art workshops, studio tours, an outdoor movie screening, and over 30 artists exhibiting at the Boom at Gunpowder House and the V.C. Bird International Airport all around the theme of “Culture in Colour”.

Delfish is scheduled to make numerous appearances over the duration of the festival, including a televised interview on ABS’ Art Week “Table Talk”. Attendees will find Delfish’s art exhibited at The Gunpowder House and the V.C. Bird International Airport and will have a chance to meet and take photos with the artist at the Antigua and Barbuda Art Week closing event ‘Paint, Sip and Eat’ being held at Green Castle Ranch on April 22.

Ahead of the festival, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has unveiled its Art Trail Guide: an online resource that highlights amazing art galleries. Art lovers using the Trail Guide during Art Week itself are invited to share images and videos of themselves on the trail using the #AntiguaBarbudaArtWeek for a chance to win two tickets to the Paint, Sip, & Eat event on April 22 at Green Castle Ranch.

You can learn more about Antigua and Barbuda’s Art Week and find the Art Trail Guide at Antigua and Barbuda Art Week – Visit Antigua & Barbuda (visitantiguabarbuda.com)