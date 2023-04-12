APUA iNet Partners with Cool and Smooth T20 2023

- Advertisement -

Antigua’s homegrown telecommunications company, APUA iNet, is happy to announce its partnership with Cool and Smooth T20 Explosion 2023.

APUA iNet has played an integral part in developing the tournament by supporting the players through being the official Player-of-the-Match sponsor and by bringing the action to the fans through giveaways and entertainment on match days. However, iNet’s involvement will be even more noteworthy this year with events planned for the month of April to promote the competition throughout the participating communities in the lead-up to the grand finale on April 29. This began with a block party on April 1 in the championship teams’ village, Liberta.

Tournament Coordinator, Dario Barthley says, “Cool & Smooth T20 and APUA Inet stand for the same things, high-quality professional service from a brand that is rooted in the communities and connected to the people on the ground. As the official telecommunications partner, iNet has shown their commitment to pushing this tournament forward in many ways, both on and off the field and with some of the plans we have discussed for the future, we only see the relationship becoming more mutually beneficial in years to come.” This partnership is crucial to the structure of the competition and are hopeful that it can be even more expansive in the future.

With just 15 days to the start of the tournament, anticipation builds nationwide for the biggest sporting festival in Antigua. For more information, stay tuned to various local media outlets and the Cool and Smooth T20 digital platforms.