Bahamas celebrates 50th independence anniversary with year-long calendar of events

- Advertisement -

This summer, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas will celebrate its 50th birthday, and tourism stakeholders are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring visitors are aware of the year-long calendar of events that have been put in place.

The milestone, officially recognized on July 10, 2023, will showcase the country’s culture and heritage, and presents an opportunity for the Bahamas to drive tourism growth.

Latia Duncombe, Director General of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, recently shared that her deputy prime minister has set a total visitor arrivals goal of 20 percent more than the 2019 banner year of 7.25 million and believes that the Bahamas can achieve those numbers this year.

“The expectation is to ensure that the visitors have an enriched, rewarding experience and they continue to return to the Bahamas,” she commented.

The Ministry team, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation I. Chester Cooper, is off to Dallas, Austin and Houston, Texas this week as part of the “Bringing the Bahamas to You” Global Tour to promote the latest tourism offerings and developments and connect with industry leaders, partners, and media.

“With statistics showing an increase in international travel among Texans, now is the time for Texas residents to choose the Bahamas for their short-haul vacations this summer and beyond,” said the Deputy Prime Minister. “We want the Bahamas to be the initial stamp in first-time traveller’s passports, but we also look forward to welcoming back our repeat visitors who continue to choose us for their Caribbean vacation.”

The upcoming golden jubilee celebrations will include exciting events, including the National Family Island Sailing Regatta, the 50th on Bay Street Festival, and Bahama Rock, a celebration of Bahamian music.

John Pinder, Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, said, “The history is rich, the people are rich with culture, and we want to showcase that to the world. And this is the best time to do it, in our 50th anniversary.”

The Ministry will also head to Los Angeles, California and Atlanta, Georgia this summer, as part of the Global Tour, with plans to visit the United Kingdom in the fall.

For visitors travelling to the Bahamas, one of the newest accommodations options, is Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau, located on a gorgeous stretch of beach in downtown Nassau.

The resort offers beautifully appointed oceanfront rooms with unobstructed views of crystal clear Bahamian waters, an expansive water park, a spa and wellness centre, and more than a dozen food and beverage options.

Nassau’s hotspots, such as the Straw Market, Arawak Cay or “Fish Fry”, shopping and dining, are all within easy walking distance, and guests can also take advantage of the neighbouring ICONS Sports Bar featuring karaoke, bowling, billiards, virtual reality sports, and a private movie theatre.

For more information on the independence celebrations, visit https://celebrate-bahamas.com.