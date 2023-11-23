Happy Independence Anniversary Suriname – CARICOM

- Advertisement -

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has congratulated the Republic of Suriname on its Forty-Eighth Anniversary of Independence.

CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett sent the following congratulatory message to the President of Suriname His Excellency Chandrikapersad Santokhi:

“Your Excellency:

I am pleased to extend warmest congratulations to the Government and People of the Republic of Suriname on your Forty-Eighth Anniversary of Independence.

This milestone in your nation’s history marks the triumph of self-determination and freedom, as evidenced by the remarkable progress made by the Republic of Suriname since achieving independence. The national commitment to the tenets of Justice, Faith, and Loyalty, and the unwavering spirit of resilience and dedication have provided a solid foundation for progress towards securing a prosperous future.

The Community continues to benefit from the meaningful contributions made by the Republic of Suriname to the regional integration movement. Notably, with you as Lead Head for Community Development and Cultural Cooperation, the Republic of Suriname has promoted regional cohesion by playing a vital role in societal development in key areas. The Community welcomes the continued commitment of the Republic of Suriname as we work together to address common challenges and advance the sustainable development goals of the Region.

Your Excellency, as you celebrate this special occasion, I wish continued peace and prosperity for the Government and People of the Republic of Suriname.”