A&B delegation participates in Caribbean Youth Summit 2023

A four-member delegation is representing Antigua and Barbuda at this year’s Caribbean Youth Summit (CYS), which is underway in Kingston, Jamaica. The team comprises CARICOM Youth Ambassador Esquire Henry, National Youth Ambassador and President of the National Youth Volunteer Corps Jahmaal Frederick, as well as President of Good Humans 268 Joshuanette Francis, and Youth Officer Betty-Ann Bloodman.

The summit commenced on November 22 and ends November 25 at the AC Marriott Hotel. The event is being held under the theme, “Securing our Future: Youth Co-Creating a Peaceful and Sustainable Caribbean Community.” The CARICOM Secretariat said that the summit will provide young people with an opportunity to share their experiences, ideas, and practices on peace, security, safety, and sustainable development in the Caribbean.

The CYS programme for November 23 includes a panel discussion on “Advancing Youth, Peace and Security Agenda Implementation in Latin America and the Caribbean.” CARICOM Youth Ambassador Esquire Henry will take part in that session, which will be followed by a question and answer segment.

Francis, also a teacher at All Saints Secondary School, said, “The summit is phenomenal and I hope that Caribbean youths will continue to meet together to share our knowledge, experience, and expertise on topics that affect us all. I also hope that we will never get weary in making positive changes in our homeland or region.”

Meantime Youth Officer Betty-Ann Bloodman described Day 1 as “impactful, empowering and interactive.”

National Youth Ambassador Jahmaal Frederick added, “It’s been an astonishing experience so far and I’m proud to represent Antigua and Barbuda.”

The team also boasted about capturing a top prize on Day 1 after they joined forces with Belize and performed a skit that displayed all the themes on the CYS agenda. The Antigua and Barbuda delegation is anticipating more in-depth discussions today.

The CARICOM Secretariat indicated that the CYS is meant to align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Caribbean Development Bank Youth Policy, CARICOM Youth Development Goals and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Youth Strategy.