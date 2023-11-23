Anticipation builds as Christmas Lighting Competition returns for 2023

- Advertisement -

In a festive decision, the Cabinet has announced the much-anticipated return of the Christmas Lighting Competition spearheaded by the Department of Creative Industries for the year 2023.

This beloved tradition, which brings communities together in a dazzling display of holiday spirit, is set to illuminate the season once again.

Resources, including prize monies, have been allocated to match the scale and enthusiasm of the competition, promising an array of dazzling displays that capture the magic of the holiday season.

Residents, neighbourhoods, and businesses are encouraged to channel their creativity into transforming streets and homes into winter wonderlands. The competition not only fosters a sense of community but also showcases the artistic flair and festive joy that characterize the season.

Stay tuned for announcements, guidelines, and dates as communities gear up to spread the warmth and brightness of the holidays through twinkling lights and imaginative displays.