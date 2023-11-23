St. Lucia’s Government gives pensioners bonus leading up to the holidays

- Advertisement -

For the second time running, approximately 3,000 government pensioners will each collect a one-time payment of $600 from the Government of Saint Lucia. That’s more than $1.8 million remitted to government pensioners to help with their day-to-day expenses.

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre did the same in October 2022. $1.5 million in direct financial relief was delivered to government pensioners living on a fixed income. Every government pensioner received a one-time payment of $500.

More than $3.2 million in direct financial support has been provided to government pensioners since Prime Minister Pierre assumed Office in July 2021.