Hapless Windies end tour with crushing loss

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (CMC) – Woeful West Indies ended their ill-fated tour of New Zealand in the same wretched manner in which it started, plummeting to a heavy 119-run defeat in the final Twenty20 International here Wednesday.

Colin Munro’s recordbreaking third career T20I hundred of 104 was the catalyst behind the hosts’ imperious 243 for five off their 20 overs – their highest-ever total in the shortest format. Fellow opener Martin Guptill stroked 63 and Tom Bruce, 23, ensuring New Zealand maintained their momentum to gather the seventh-highest total in T20s. In reply, West Indies produced yet another dismal batting performance, collapsing to a depressing 124 all out in the 17th over.

Only Andre Fletcher with a polished 46 from 32 balls showed any sense of purpose, and was one of only three frontline batsmen to reach double figures and the only one to pass 20. The Caribbean side’s woes were compounded by the unavailabilty of Shai Hope who injured his shoulder while fielding and was unable to bat. Not for the first time this tour, the Windies were tormented by seamer Tim Southee (3-21) and new-ball partner Trent Boult (2-29) while leg-spinner Ish Sodhi claimed two for 25, as the Black Caps claimed their biggest-ever win in T20s and the third largest overall.

For West Indies, the defeat was their seventh on tour in internationals, after losing both Tests, all three one-dayers and two T20s. The second T20I was washed out after just nine overs on New Year’s Day. The reigning T20 World champions have also now lost six of their last 12 matches in the shortest format.