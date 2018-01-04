FIFA investigates England striker’s racial abuse complaint

FIFA has launched an investigation into England striker Rhian Brewster’s complaint that a teammate was racially abused during the Under-17s World Cup. Brewster says he has been racially abused five times during his career and that in the 5-2 final win over Spain a teammate was targeted by an opponent. World football’s governing body FIFA says it received a complaint from the Football Association over the incident. FIFA says it is now “analysing and gathering evidence.”

Last month, the 17-yearold Liverpool forward criticised football’s authorities, saying that there needs to be “more severe punishments.” “It’s just disappointing it’s still in the game,” Brewster told the Guardian. The teenager says the incidents occurred against foreign teams while he was playing for both club and country, and that he has experienced racial abuse on the pitch since he was 12.

Regarding the incident against Spain, Brewster, who won the tournament’s golden boot, said: “They were telling us to win respectfully. “I started laughing. I said: ‘How can you tell us to win respectfully when one of your players has been racist? What about your team-mate being respectful to us?'”
