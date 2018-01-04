Olympic cyclist injured in car crash

Two-time Olympian and World cycling champion Caroline Buchanan has suffered serious injuries in a car accident in her native Australia. Buchanan, 27, posted an image on Instagram of herself in hospital with a bloodied face and wearing a neck brace.

She wrote that she had a broken nose and sternum and a collapsed lung. Local media reported the accident involved a single vehicle and happened in New South Wales, but further details were not yet clear. “I wouldn’t say 2017 ended quite as planned.

It’s been a rough couple of days in ICU after a vehicle roll,” Buchanan said in her caption. “I just moved to a private room and everything is moving in a positive recovery direction.” She wished her followers a happy new year and said “off season just got a little more tough!!,” in a post that has drawn thousands of comments.

Buchanan has three BMX and five mountain bike World titles, and competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. Most recently she took out the mountain bike 4-cross world title in August and was named Canberra’s Female athlete of the year in November.
