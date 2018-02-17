Hampshire condemn Marooners to fifth defeat

New Story

James Adams and Joe Weatherley hammered half-centuries as English county Hampshire made light work of Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners, brushing them aside by nine wickets in the battle of the bottom-placed teams in Group A of the Regional Super50 in Barbados Thursday night.

Choosing to bat first at Kensington Oval, Marooners were bundled out for 124 in the 34th over, with Trinidadian Kjorn Ottley top-scoring with an attacking 50 and captain Kyle Corbin chipping in with 31.

The pair gave the campus side a solid start as they put on 56 off 62 deliveries for the opening stand.

Ottley lashed four fours and three sixes in a 57-ball outing while Corbin also scored at a fair clip in a 37-ball knock which included six fours.

Seamer Gareth Berg (3-28) trapped Corbin lbw in the 11th over to spark a slide which saw five wickets fall for 16 runs before Ottley and Kenny Pennyfeather (17) propped up the innings in a 32-run sixth wicket partnership.

Ottley’s dismissal, lbw to off-spinner Bradley Taylor (4-26), put the innings in terminal decline as the last five wickets perished for 20 runs.

In reply, Hampshire lost Thomas Alsop cheaply for 11 in the fifth over but captain Adams hit an unbeaten 66 and Weatherley, 56 not out, to see the visitors to victory with 22 overs left.

Adams faced 68 balls and struck six fours and a six while Weatherley hit eight boundaries in an 88-ball innings, as the pair shared a 114-run, unbroken second wicket partnership.

The win was Hampshire’s second in seven matches while Marooners slid to the bottom of the standings with their fifth defeat.

In the final preliminary matches on Saturday, Hampshire face Windward Islands Volcanoes at 3Ws Oval while Marooners take on Barbados Pride at Kensington Oval.