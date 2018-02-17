Red Force forced to wait on semis spot after defeat

New Story

LUCAS STREET, Barbados (CMC) – Trinidad and Tobago Red Force missed the chance to confirm their spot in the semi-finals of the Regional Super50, when they slumped to a surprise three-wicket defeat to Windward Islands Volcanoes here Thursday.

Playing in their final Group A match of the competition at Windward Cricket Club, Red Force failed to defend 254 and will now have to wait on the outcome of Volcanoes’ final preliminary match against English county Hampshire on Saturday, before knowing their fate.

The defeat, the third for Red Force, left them on 22 points and still favoured to advance to the final four along with title-holders Barbados Pride.

Volcanoes, third on 17 points, need a victory and a bonus point from their final match – along with a superior net run rate – in order to eclipse Red Force.

Sent in, Red Force got half-centuries from Tion Webster (58) and captain Denesh Ramdin (50) as they got up to 254 for eight off their 50 overs.

Left-handers Nicholas Pooran and Isaiah Rajah supported with 34 apiece as Red Force got themselves out of a hole at 184 for six in the 41st to reach a competitive total.