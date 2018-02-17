PMS remain unbeaten

New Story

Princess Margaret senior and junior boys remain unbeaten in the Cool and Smooth Inter-School Basketball league with big wins over teams on Thursday.

With the matches playing at the newly refurbished Blackburn basketball court, PMS Junior team trounced Pares Secondary, 26-11.

Jayden Martin led the victors with 6 points while teammates, Abimael Jiminez and Cecil Farrell assisted, both netting 5 points.

D’larno Scotland , also of PMS, had 4 points.

Pares’ Jamour Martin and T-shawn Lewis scored a combined 9 points of their team’s 11 points.

Trey Beazer had a game high 28 points to lead the senior boys team to a 55-31 victory over Antigua Grammar.

He was assisted by Mikie Charles and A. Harris who contributed, making 13 and 11 points.

Jermie Charles sank 17 points for the Semper Virens.

Princess Margaret’s Mini-boys team however fell to St. Anthony’s Secondary School (SASS), 13-10.

SASS who were led by brothers, Aden and Adam Doumith with a combined 10 points helped record their team’s first win of the season.

Yanique Watley and Oran Simon both scored 4 points in a losing effort.

Defending champions in the Mini-boy’s Primary division, Liberta Primary, sent a clear message that they mean business this season as they ran a clinic on Charlesworth T Samuel, 16-0.

Shamar Farrell led the champs with 6 points.