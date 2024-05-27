Halo Foundation team members receive AI certification from Commonwealth platform

- Advertisement -

The Halo Foundation recently announced that five team members have completed 21 online AI courses from The Commonwealth e-learning platform.

This training equips the Halo Team with skills to streamline data, manage workloads, and securely back up information, a release said from the Halo Foundation said.

In an Avanade AI Readiness Report, it was deduced that “92% [of 3,000 respondents] believe they must shift to an AI-first operating model in the next 12 months to stay competitive”. Additionally, “63% agree that employees will need new skills for generative AI”.

“We must take every opportunity to help our young people to learn and develop. AI training is essential for Antigua’s youth to face the future — and therefore, as AI technology advances, staying informed is crucial. It is extremely encouraging that the Commonwealth Secretariat has provided these resources to member states at no cost,” Lady Sandra Williams, President of Halo, said.

The Commonwealth AI Consortium (CAIC) offers various AI education initiatives, including the Commonwealth AI Academy with Intel, the Make-A-Thon programme with OpenWeaver, the Commonwealth AI Incubator, and Simplilearn certification opportunities.

Other courses on offer include Digital Readiness for Public Sector Leaders, Introduction to Responsible AI Skills and Commonwealth Climate Finance Essentials.