GUYANA: Queens College threatens to move to Court over questionable CXC results

(newsroom.gy) – At a press conference this morning, Queens College Principal Jackie Benn said in addition to a petition that has already started pressing for a full review, Queens College also intends to move to the Courts if CXC does not give in to the demands to review the results.

Guyana’s top secondary school, Queens College is threatening legal action against the Caribbean Examination Council if the body does not move to correct a number of discrepancies with the results for this year’s CSEC and CAPE examinations.

“We intend as a school, together with our other partners in Education, to take this matter to the very end with CXC. If it means we have to go towards the legal way, we will do that, if it means that we will petition to remove this College from writing CAPE and CSEC, we will have to do that. If it means, that we will have to go forward to CARICOM and speak to the representative for education there, to take this matter to the Council we will do that” Ms. Benn said.

Over 120 students of Queens College are asking for a review of their grades. Several of them were in the school compound with placards this morning, pressing the Examination Division of the Ministry of Education to look into their concerns.

The QC Principal said it is clear that there is the need for a forensic audit of the results and how the School-Based Assessment was factored in to lend to the final results.

“We are calling on CXC to conduct a Forensic Audit and to give us the information that we deserve. To date, we have not been told how the exams were weighed and we don’t know how our students may have underperformed, as they are claiming” Ms. Benn said.

The Bishops High School and other schools across the country have joined the calls for CXC to conduct a full review.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than postponing the exams, CXC devised a new strategy for grading the students, by having them complete a multiple choice paper only for most subjects and include marks from their individual SBA.

Guyana was one of few countries that had objected to the move, but was voted down by other countries at the CARICOM council that overlooks CXC.