3 active cases and 162 in self quarantine

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed one new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case in Antigua and Barbuda as of Wednesday 23rd September, 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Wednesday 23rd September, 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, thirteen samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory which increased the pending results from ten to twenty-three.

All thirteen samples processed by MSJMC yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.

Of the ten samples sent to CARPHA earlier this week, one returned positive, five were negative and four are still pending. Investigations are currently ongoing .

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is ninety-eight with three active case.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.