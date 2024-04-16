Grenades win sixteenth straight to move within one win of Premier Division title

By Neto Baptiste

Defending champions, Grenades FC, are just one win away from a second consecutive top flight title following a convincing 5-0 victory over Willikies FC, when they met in Group A of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) Premier Division second round on Sunday at the body’s Technical Center.

The win lifts the Jennings team to 48 points from 16 matches, some eight points ahead of second place All Saints United on 40 points form 15 showings. United, should they win all three of their remaining matches, could only get a maximum of 49 points while another win for Grenades would push them on to 51 points.

Sherman Augustin led the way for Grenades with a double strike, netting in minutes 37 and 86, while there were single conversions from Quinton Griffith (17), Rakeem Henry (57) and Carl Osbourne (81). Dion Challenger of Willikies was red-carded in minute 58 for ‘using offensive, insulting and abusive language and or gesture to the referee’.

Willikies remains on 17 points from 16 showings and 10th on the 15-team standings.

Meanwhile, Green City FC edged former champions Greenbay Hoppers 4-3 when they met in Sunday’s opening clash.

There were four different scorers for Green City with Nyhiem Jones netting in minute 22, Vaughn Christopher scoring in minute 44, Amali Colbourn hitting the back of the net in minute 81 and Ngozi Harvey scoring in minute 83. The win lifts Green City to 20 points from 15 matches and ninth on the standings.

For Hoppers, Javorn Stevens scored in the seventh minute, Da Paul George in minute 63 and Yoandir Puga Estevez in minute 82 as they remain on 28 points from 16 outings.

In Sunday’s feature contest, Swetes FC stunned Garden Stars FC 3-1 to move to 11 points from 16 showings.

Raheem Carbon (16), Karique Knight (65) and Shafeeq Joseph (76) were all on target for Swetes while Wilden Cornwall scored the lone goal for Garden Stars in the 87th minute as they remain on 24 points after 15 showings and seventh on the standings.