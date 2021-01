Spread the love













Two Grays Farm men have been jointly charged with allegedly shooting and injuring a man who leapt to a woman’s defence during an apparent robbery in Gambles on December 16.

Alvin Obrian and Shaquan Buckley are also accused of robbing the female owner of a food shack of an undisclosed sum of money and jewellery, during the same incident.

The injured man was taken to Mount St John’s Medical Centre for treatment. His injuries were described as non life-threatening.