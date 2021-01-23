Team Antigua Island Girls give back to mark second anniversary of historic row

The girls made history as the first all-black team to row across the Atlantic (Facebook photo)

Spread the love













Two years after their momentous arrival into Nelson’s Dockyard, Team Antigua Island Girls will be commemorating their historic row across the Atlantic Ocean, with a week of virtual and public service events.

From Monday to Thursday next week, they will be hosting daily social media giveaways on Instagram and Facebook.

The team completed the row in 47 days (Facebook photo)

Thursday January 28 is the second anniversary of their arrival and they will celebrate this by volunteering at the Soup Kitchen.

Media appearances will also take place and Saturday will see a mentoring morning at the beach with four young people residing in Antigua aged between seven and 12. The youngsters will have a chance to spend some time with the girls, enjoying various beach, health and fitness activities.

The week will culminate with a virtual ‘sip and chat’ event hosted online via Zoom. Tickets are available through Eventbrite and more information is available on the Team Antigua Island Girls Facebook page.

Ticket holders in Antigua will receive a bottle of wine and some chocolates to enjoy while the team share some of their fondest memories about their journey.

The quartet – Kevinia Francis, Elvira Bell, Christal Clashing and Samara Emmanuel – completed the 3,000-mile row from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Nelson’s Dockyard in 47 days, eight hours and 25 minutes.

They made history as the first all-female Caribbean team to complete the gruelling Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge and the first all-black team to row across the Atlantic.