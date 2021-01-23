Multiple Arrests for Curfew Violations

Spread the love













Members of the COVID-19 Compliance Joint Task Force carried out several stop and search exercises Friday night, and in the process arrested several persons for breaching COVID-19 regulations.

Shalana Henry of All Saints, Natalia Lawrence and Kelly Chiddick both of Liberta, and Damian John of Parham Town were arrested for breach of curfew regulations.

Also, Dorian Whyte of Lower Gambles, Mark Hamilton and Troy Beazer both Barbuda, Shanice Griffith of All Saints, and Jermaine Browne of Coolidge, along with Avondale Thomas of Hodges Bay, Joylon Saunders of Piggotts, Damian John of Parham, Charles Lynn and Junior Forde both of Piggotts, Javae Daniel of New Winthropes, Athlyn Davis of Carlisle Estate, Alex Viera and Shania Blaze both of Villa, and Kevin Straun of Upper Gambles were all taken into custody, after they were found outside the curfew period.

Meanwhile, Dilon John of Villa and Kezlia Davis of Liberta were ticketed for failing to wear face masks.