Gray’s Farm community rattled by first homicide of 2024

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]





Friends and loved ones flooded social media expressing shock and sorrow at word of the passing of 2024’s first homicide victim, Kieron Hutson.

According to reports, 24-year-old Hutson of Yorks Extension was gunned down whilst attending a party on Christian Street on the evening of January 7.

Witnesses at the scene claimed that a yet-unidentified lone gunman approached Hutson before opening fire and then vanishing in the crowd.

Hutson is reported to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head before collapsing from the injuries.

A call was made to the Gray’s Farm Police Station reporting the sound of gun shots at approximately 7:30 pm.

Emergency Medical Services is reported to have arrived on the scene within six minutes of receiving the call.

Upon arriving on the scene, first responders transported Hutson to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre but he was pronounced dead at approximately 8:30 pm, despite efforts to save him.

Police investigations into the first murder of the year are currently under way, with no suspect yet in custody at the time of this report.

This murder has left the local community, and all of Antigua and Barbuda unsettled, what with its timing being only 7 days after the start of 2024, compared to 2023’s first homicide which occured in May of that year.

The police urge anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at 462-3913.